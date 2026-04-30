Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Raises Holdings in Roivant Sciences Ltd. $ROIV

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its position in Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV - Free Report) by 790.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,312,436 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 2,052,693 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA owned about 0.33% of Roivant Sciences worth $50,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ROIV. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Roivant Sciences by 226.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,656 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,795 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Roivant Sciences by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,852 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences by 59.6% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company's stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences by 75.8% in the third quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 4,405 shares of the company's stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. 64.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ROIV. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Friday, March 20th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Roivant Sciences from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Roivant Sciences from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $30.55.

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Roivant Sciences Stock Down 0.9%

NASDAQ ROIV opened at $27.52 on Thursday. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a 52 week low of $10.58 and a 52 week high of $30.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.52 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.87.

Insider Activity at Roivant Sciences

In other Roivant Sciences news, insider Frank Torti sold 1,400,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.42, for a total transaction of $38,388,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 13,736,547 shares in the company, valued at $376,656,118.74. The trade was a 9.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Eric Venker sold 200,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total value of $5,298,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,654,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,830,274.53. This represents a 10.78% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 5,085,398 shares of company stock worth $139,215,946 in the last three months. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Roivant Sciences Profile

Roivant Sciences is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies through a network of subsidiary businesses known as “Vants.” Founded in 2014, Roivant acquires or in-licenses clinical-stage assets that have progressed beyond proof of concept and seeks to advance them efficiently toward regulatory approval. By organizing each program into a dedicated subsidiary, the company aims to streamline decision-making, allocate resources more effectively, and accelerate development timelines.

The core activities of Roivant involve identifying promising drug candidates across a range of therapeutic areas, including neurology, rare diseases, immunology, oncology, and women's health.

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