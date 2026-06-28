Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Raises Stake in Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its position in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX - Free Report) by 19.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,120,057 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after purchasing an additional 820,284 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA owned approximately 0.34% of Boston Scientific worth $321,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $2,199,395,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 133.6% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 10,057,936 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $631,135,000 after buying an additional 5,751,760 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 223.7% in the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 5,312,504 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $518,660,000 after buying an additional 3,671,548 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at about $280,735,000. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 7,439,564 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $709,362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693,007 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Boston Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BSX opened at $44.16 on Friday. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 52 week low of $43.89 and a 52 week high of $109.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 19.17%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Boston Scientific has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.820-0.840 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.340-3.410 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, May 18th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical equipment provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $96.00 to $89.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $88.00 price target (down from $97.00) on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Monday, March 30th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Boston Scientific from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an "equal weight" rating and set a $55.00 price objective (down from $75.00) on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $83.36.

Check Out Our Latest Report on BSX

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Cheryl Pegus bought 1,770 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.49 per share, for a total transaction of $99,987.30. Following the acquisition, the director owned 1,770 shares in the company, valued at $99,987.30. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David C. Habiger bought 2,250 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.92 per share, for a total transaction of $125,820.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 13,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $776,057.76. The trade was a 19.35% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders have purchased 9,800 shares of company stock valued at $554,012 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation NYSE: BSX is a global medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used in less-invasive medical procedures. Founded in 1979 by John Abele and Peter Nicholas, the company is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, and focuses on technologies that enable physicians to treat a wide range of cardiovascular, digestive, urologic, pulmonary and chronic pain conditions without open surgery.

Boston Scientific's activities span product development, clinical research, regulatory affairs and commercial sales.

Further Reading

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