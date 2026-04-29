Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Sells 114,580 Shares of Visa Inc. $V

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA reduced its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V - Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,403,432 shares of the credit-card processor's stock after selling 114,580 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for approximately 0.8% of Pictet Asset Management Holding SA's holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA owned about 0.13% of Visa worth $842,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in V. Clayton Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 446.2% during the 4th quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC now owns 71 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. PayPay Securities Corp raised its stake in Visa by 102.7% during the 4th quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 75 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Parvin Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Visa by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Dorato Capital Management bought a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Visa News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Visa this week:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 650 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.62, for a total transaction of $201,253.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 2,679 shares of the company's stock, valued at $829,471.98. This represents a 19.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and set a $411.00 target price (up from $398.00) on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, January 30th. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Visa to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Macquarie Infrastructure restated an "outperform" rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and set a $395.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $387.79.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on V

Visa Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of V opened at $309.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $561.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.80. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $293.89 and a 1 year high of $375.51. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $309.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $327.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Visa (NYSE:V - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The credit-card processor reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.74 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 61.74% and a net margin of 50.23%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 12.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, April 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit-card processor to reacquire up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th. Visa's dividend payout ratio is 25.14%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world's largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa's network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa's product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

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