Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Sells 156,078 Shares of Toll Brothers Inc. $TOL

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA cut its stake in Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE:TOL - Free Report) by 36.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 274,961 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 156,078 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA owned 0.29% of Toll Brothers worth $37,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 20,568 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $2,781,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its stake in Toll Brothers by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 26,685 shares of the construction company's stock worth $3,633,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Toll Brothers by 1.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,110 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Toll Brothers by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,253 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 5.9% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,681 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. 91.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Toll Brothers

In other Toll Brothers news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 45,116 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.42, for a total transaction of $7,237,508.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 321,256 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $51,535,887.52. This trade represents a 12.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen F. East sold 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total transaction of $139,700.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 13,442 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,877,847.40. This trade represents a 6.92% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 1.37% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on TOL shares. Seaport Research Partners reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Toll Brothers from $181.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Barclays cut their target price on Toll Brothers from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Toll Brothers from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Toll Brothers from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $164.44.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TOL opened at $139.51 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $143.85 and a 200 day moving average of $141.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.49. Toll Brothers Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.14 and a 52 week high of $168.36.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The construction company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.14. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 12.26%.The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Toll Brothers Inc. will post 12.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toll Brothers Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 10th. This is a positive change from Toll Brothers's previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Toll Brothers's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.43%.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc is a publicly traded homebuilding company that focuses on designing and constructing luxury residential properties. The company's core business encompasses a broad range of housing products, including custom single-family homes, upscale condominium communities and rental apartment ventures. Toll Brothers emphasizes high-end finishes and architectural craftsmanship, positioning itself in the premium segment of the U.S. housing market.

In addition to traditional homebuilding, Toll Brothers operates specialized divisions to address evolving consumer preferences.

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