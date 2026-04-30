Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Sells 18,703 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. $EME

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA decreased its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME - Free Report) by 27.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,451 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 18,703 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA owned 0.11% of EMCOR Group worth $30,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in EMCOR Group in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Main Street Group LTD increased its position in EMCOR Group by 110.0% during the 3rd quarter. Main Street Group LTD now owns 42 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in EMCOR Group in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 55 shares of the construction company's stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EME. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of EMCOR Group from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. UBS Group upped their target price on EMCOR Group from $900.00 to $945.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on EMCOR Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $848.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen lowered EMCOR Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on EMCOR Group from $713.00 to $808.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, EMCOR Group has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $796.86.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on EME

EMCOR Group Stock Performance

EME stock opened at $831.60 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $772.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $705.53. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $374.64 and a 52-week high of $888.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.46 and a beta of 1.11.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $6.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.90 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 35.89% and a net margin of 7.49%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.41 EPS. EMCOR Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 28.250-29.750 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 28.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. EMCOR Group's payout ratio is currently 5.67%.

Trending Headlines about EMCOR Group

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Insider Transactions at EMCOR Group

In related news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $729.48, for a total transaction of $26,261,280.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 170,299 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $124,229,714.52. This represents a 17.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc is a provider of mechanical and electrical construction, industrial and energy infrastructure, and facilities services to commercial, institutional and industrial clients. The company delivers a broad range of services that include design-build and traditional construction of mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems; ongoing facilities maintenance and operations; and specialized industrial services for sectors such as manufacturing, data centers, healthcare and utilities.

EMCOR's service offerings encompass HVAC, plumbing, electrical installation and maintenance, fire protection, building automation and controls, commissioning, testing and balancing, and energy management solutions.

See Also

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