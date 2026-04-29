Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Sells 5,113,037 Shares of Exelon Corporation $EXC

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lowered its stake in Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC - Free Report) by 71.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,021,502 shares of the company's stock after selling 5,113,037 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA owned 0.20% of Exelon worth $88,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Exelon by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 131,118,541 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,715,457,000 after purchasing an additional 595,555 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Exelon by 32.9% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 22,446,103 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,010,299,000 after purchasing an additional 5,554,494 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Exelon by 2.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,663,481 shares of the company's stock valued at $840,043,000 after purchasing an additional 393,917 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Exelon by 5.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,659,308 shares of the company's stock valued at $704,825,000 after purchasing an additional 833,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Exelon by 5.1% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,030,184 shares of the company's stock valued at $631,499,000 after purchasing an additional 681,371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.92% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a "market perform" rating and issued a $49.00 price objective (down from $52.00) on shares of Exelon in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Exelon from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Exelon from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Exelon from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Mizuho set a $48.00 price objective on Exelon and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $50.44.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on EXC

Exelon Price Performance

Shares of Exelon stock opened at $47.04 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $48.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.33 and a 200 day moving average of $46.31. Exelon Corporation has a 52 week low of $41.71 and a 52 week high of $50.65.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 11.41%.The business's quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Exelon has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.810-2.910 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exelon Corporation will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Exelon Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Exelon's dividend payout ratio is presently 61.54%.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation NASDAQ: EXC is a Chicago-based energy company that operates primarily as a regulated electric and natural gas utility holding company. The company's businesses focus on the delivery of electricity and related services to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as investments in grid modernization, customer energy solutions and demand-side programs. Exelon's operations emphasize reliable service delivery, infrastructure maintenance and regulatory compliance across its utility footprint.

Formed in 2000 through the merger of Unicom and PECO Energy, Exelon historically combined generation and regulated utility businesses.

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