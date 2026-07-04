Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Sells 5,395,881 Shares of Five9, Inc. $FIVN

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA trimmed its position in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN - Free Report) by 89.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 609,303 shares of the software maker's stock after selling 5,395,881 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA owned approximately 0.80% of Five9 worth $9,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Five9 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Rothschild Investment LLC increased its stake in Five9 by 3,572.0% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Five9 in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Five9 by 2,327.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,622 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Five9 during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 96.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Five9 Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVN opened at $23.44 on Friday. Five9, Inc. has a one year low of $13.29 and a one year high of $29.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 4.51 and a quick ratio of 4.51. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.52, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.78.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The software maker reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $305.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $299.92 million. Five9 had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The company's revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Five9 has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.220-3.300 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.690 EPS. Research analysts predict that Five9, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Five9

In other news, CRO Matthew E. Tuckness sold 8,645 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total transaction of $214,482.45. Following the sale, the executive directly owned 281,492 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,983,816.52. This trade represents a 2.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, EVP Panos Kozanian sold 5,869 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total value of $145,609.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 161,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,011,057.51. This trade represents a 3.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold a total of 85,820 shares of company stock worth $2,014,057 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on FIVN. Weiss Ratings upgraded Five9 from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on Five9 from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Five9 from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group upped their price objective on Five9 from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Five9 in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $25.93.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Five9

Five9 Profile

Five9, Inc NASDAQ: FIVN is a leading provider of cloud-based contact center software designed to help organizations manage customer interactions across voice, email, chat, social media and other digital channels. Its platform offers features such as intelligent routing, analytics, workforce optimization and integrated customer relationship management (CRM) connectors. The company emphasizes AI-driven capabilities, including virtual agents and predictive dialing, to enhance both agent productivity and customer experience.

Founded in 2001 and headquartered in San Ramon, California, Five9 completed its initial public offering in February 2014.

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