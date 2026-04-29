Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Sells 73,545 Shares of American Tower Corporation $AMT

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA trimmed its holdings in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT - Free Report) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 402,698 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 73,545 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA owned approximately 0.09% of American Tower worth $70,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMT. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. purchased a new stake in American Tower in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Holos Integrated Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 103.6% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 169 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Rajesh Kalathur purchased 2,671 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $185.30 per share, with a total value of $494,936.30. Following the transaction, the director owned 4,936 shares of the company's stock, valued at $914,640.80. This represents a 117.92% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Eugene M. Noel sold 41,209 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.05, for a total value of $7,872,979.45. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 29,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,653,551.60. The trade was a 58.20% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting American Tower

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMT. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of American Tower from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $209.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Mizuho raised shares of American Tower from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and boosted their target price for the company from $189.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, New Street Research raised shares of American Tower from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $203.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $217.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AMT

American Tower Price Performance

AMT opened at $178.10 on Wednesday. American Tower Corporation has a 12-month low of $165.08 and a 12-month high of $234.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $180.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.05. The company has a market capitalization of $83.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.04, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.92.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.59 by $1.25. American Tower had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 23.76%.The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.75 EPS. The business's revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. American Tower has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.900-11.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Tower Corporation will post 10.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 14th were given a dividend of $1.79 per share. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 14th. This is a positive change from American Tower's previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. American Tower's dividend payout ratio is currently 132.84%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower NYSE: AMT is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, operates and develops wireless and broadcast communications infrastructure. The company's core business is leasing space on communications sites — including towers, rooftops and other structures — to wireless carriers, broadcasters, government agencies and enterprise customers. Its business model centers on long-term site leases and contracts that provide recurring revenue tied to the footprint and density of wireless networks.

Beyond traditional tower assets, American Tower offers a range of infrastructure and network services to support mobile, broadband and broadcast connectivity.

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