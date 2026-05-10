Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Trims Stock Position in ACM Research, Inc. $ACMR

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lowered its position in shares of ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR - Free Report) by 80.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,725 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after selling 41,168 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA's holdings in ACM Research were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in ACM Research by 90.1% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of ACM Research by 206.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 764 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in ACM Research by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 832 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ACM Research by 656.1% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,293 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in ACM Research by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.75% of the company's stock.

Get ACM Research alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ACMR has been the subject of several research reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of ACM Research from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of ACM Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday. Seaport Research Partners began coverage on shares of ACM Research in a research note on Monday, May 4th. They set a "buy" rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of ACM Research from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ACM Research has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ACMR

ACM Research Stock Performance

ACMR opened at $59.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.69 and a beta of 1.82. The company's 50 day moving average is $48.52 and its 200 day moving average is $46.20. ACM Research, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.87 and a 12-month high of $71.65.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $231.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.69 million. ACM Research had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 4.17%. The firm's revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that ACM Research, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at ACM Research

In other ACM Research news, Director Tracy Liu sold 45,000 shares of ACM Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.38, for a total transaction of $2,132,100.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 110,772 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,248,377.36. The trade was a 28.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles C. Pappis sold 5,000 shares of ACM Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $260,000. This represents a 50.00% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 65,000 shares of company stock worth $3,110,750 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 25.00% of the company's stock.

Key ACM Research News

Here are the key news stories impacting ACM Research this week:

ACM Research Profile

ACM Research, Inc NASDAQ: ACMR designs, develops and markets wet processing equipment for the semiconductor industry. The company focuses on advanced wafer cleaning technologies that address critical contamination-control requirements for logic, memory and advanced packaging applications. Since its founding in 2003, ACM Research has engineered modular platform tools that can be configured for a range of spin, scrub and batch cleaning processes.

Its product portfolio encompasses single-wafer spin cleaning systems featuring high-purity megasonic capabilities, dynamic chemical scrubbing modules for post-CMP residue removal and batch-process cleaning equipment designed for high-throughput production environments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider ACM Research, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and ACM Research wasn't on the list.

While ACM Research currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here