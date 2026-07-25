Piedmont Realty Trust, Inc. $PDM Shares Sold by Helix Partners Management LP

Helix Partners Management LP lowered its holdings in shares of Piedmont Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM - Free Report) by 29.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 439,787 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 185,213 shares during the period. Piedmont Realty Trust accounts for approximately 0.8% of Helix Partners Management LP's holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Helix Partners Management LP owned about 0.35% of Piedmont Realty Trust worth $2,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDM. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Piedmont Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Piedmont Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Piedmont Realty Trust by 214.6% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,405 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 3,005 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Piedmont Realty Trust by 93.9% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,334 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 4,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec raised its holdings in shares of Piedmont Realty Trust by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 9,854 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 2,058 shares in the last quarter. 84.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Piedmont Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE PDM opened at $9.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.96 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.21. Piedmont Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.32 and a 12-month high of $9.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Piedmont Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $143.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.67 million. Piedmont Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 5.70% and a negative net margin of 15.28%.Piedmont Realty Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.490-1.540 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Piedmont Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PDM. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Piedmont Realty Trust from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $11.00 target price (up from $10.00) on shares of Piedmont Realty Trust in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Piedmont Realty Trust from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $11.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Piedmont Realty Trust

Piedmont Realty Trust Profile

Piedmont Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, that focuses on the ownership, acquisition and management of office properties. The company's portfolio comprises a mix of multi-tenant and single-tenant buildings, with a particular emphasis on small- to mid-size office campuses and urban infill properties. Piedmont Realty Trust structures its leases and property services to support a diversified base of tenants, including professional services firms, government agencies and technology companies.

The company's operating model combines property management, leasing and strategic capital allocation to enhance asset value and drive income stability.

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