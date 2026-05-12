Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC Buys New Position in Transdigm Group Incorporated $TDG

Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,400 shares of the aerospace company's stock, valued at approximately $3,192,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Transdigm Group by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,814,938 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $8,982,225,000 after purchasing an additional 121,049 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Transdigm Group by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,489,193 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $8,552,028,000 after purchasing an additional 254,750 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Transdigm Group by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,388,838 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $3,148,536,000 after purchasing an additional 45,550 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Transdigm Group by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,379,816 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $3,136,719,000 after purchasing an additional 367,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Transdigm Group by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,207,837 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $2,909,850,000 after purchasing an additional 203,997 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,900 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,280.46, for a total transaction of $4,993,794.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $4,609,656. The trade was a 52.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 10,132 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,265.06, for a total value of $12,817,587.92. Following the transaction, the director owned 21,548 shares of the company's stock, valued at $27,259,512.88. This represents a 31.98% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 38,232 shares of company stock valued at $48,248,925 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Transdigm Group from $1,650.00 to $1,525.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on Transdigm Group from $1,400.00 to $1,350.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Transdigm Group from $1,660.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Transdigm Group from $1,565.00 to $1,575.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Transdigm Group in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $1,200.00 price target for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Transdigm Group has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,521.24.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TDG

Transdigm Group Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of NYSE TDG opened at $1,200.58 on Tuesday. Transdigm Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $1,123.61 and a twelve month high of $1,623.82. The company has a market capitalization of $67.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,213.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,294.29.

Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $9.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $9.46 by $0.39. Transdigm Group had a negative return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 20.24%.The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.11 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Transdigm Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 38.830-40.210 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Transdigm Group Incorporated will post 36.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Transdigm Group Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated is a designer, producer and supplier of engineered aircraft components and systems for commercial and military aerospace applications. The company's product portfolio covers a broad range of mission-critical parts and subsystems, including mechanical and electromechanical components, ignition and fuel system parts, sensors and actuators, cockpit and cabin systems, and other safety-critical hardware. TransDigm supplies original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) as well as the aftermarket, providing spare parts, repair and overhaul services and component support throughout an asset's life cycle.

TransDigm's operating model places emphasis on proprietary, niche components that are difficult to replace, and the company operates through a collection of independently run subsidiaries and brands that sell specialized products.

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