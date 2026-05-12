Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC Has $4.70 Million Stake in ATI Inc. $ATI

Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI - Free Report) by 484.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,912 shares of the basic materials company's stock after buying an additional 33,910 shares during the period. ATI comprises 1.0% of Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC's holdings in ATI were worth $4,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of ATI by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 9,641 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 3,202 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ATI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in ATI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. F m Investments LLC raised its position in ATI by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. F m Investments LLC now owns 4,651 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in ATI by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 9,807 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter.

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ATI Stock Performance

ATI stock opened at $161.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $153.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.91. ATI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.42 and a fifty-two week high of $171.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.01 billion, a PE ratio of 53.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.94.

ATI (NYSE:ATI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.12. ATI had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 26.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. ATI has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.980-1.040 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.200-4.480 EPS. Analysts forecast that ATI Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

ATI announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 19th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ATI news, Director David J. Morehouse sold 6,609 shares of ATI stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.25, for a total transaction of $1,019,438.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 38,168 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,887,414. The trade was a 14.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of ATI from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Zacks Research cut shares of ATI from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and issued a $194.00 price objective on shares of ATI in a research report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of ATI from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of ATI in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ATI has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $164.38.

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ATI Profile

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (ATI) is a global manufacturer of specialty materials and complex components, serving aerospace, defense, oil and gas, chemical processing, medical and other industrial end markets. The company operates through two main segments: High Performance Materials & Components, which produces titanium and nickel-based alloys, stainless and specialty steels, and precision forgings; and Flat-Rolled Products, which supplies stainless steel, nickel and specialty alloy sheet, strip and precision-rolled plate.

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