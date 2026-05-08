Pier Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. $AEIS

Pier Capital LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS - Free Report) by 24.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,079 shares of the electronics maker's stock after purchasing an additional 7,391 shares during the quarter. Advanced Energy Industries accounts for about 1.2% of Pier Capital LLC's holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Pier Capital LLC owned about 0.10% of Advanced Energy Industries worth $7,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AEIS. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 16.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,155 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 47.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 539 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $468,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 4.6% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 22,278 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $2,123,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company's stock.

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Advanced Energy Industries Price Performance

Shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock opened at $351.94 on Friday. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $343.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $272.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.09, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.40. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.67 and a 12 month high of $397.44.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $511.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.81 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 17.99%. Advanced Energy Industries's quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. Advanced Energy Industries has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.930-2.430 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Energy Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. Advanced Energy Industries's payout ratio is 8.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Energy Industries

In other news, EVP Paul R. Oldham sold 4,314 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.99, for a total transaction of $1,363,180.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 22,217 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,020,349.83. This represents a 16.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth Karpinski Vonne sold 966 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.40, for a total transaction of $356,840.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 11,616 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,290,950.40. This represents a 7.68% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,478 shares of company stock worth $18,567,013. Insiders own 1.30% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $358.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AEIS

Key Advanced Energy Industries News

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Energy Industries this week:

Advanced Energy Industries Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc is a global technology company specializing in precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. The company designs and manufactures a broad portfolio of products including high-voltage power supplies, RF and microwave generators, digital power controllers, reactive gas control systems, and thin film measurement instruments. These solutions enable advanced processes in semiconductor fabrication, flat panel display manufacturing, industrial coating, data storage, telecommunications and medical device production.

Founded in 1981 and headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado, Advanced Energy has grown through strategic product development and international expansion.

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