Pier Capital LLC Makes New $1.58 Million Investment in Global-e Online Ltd. $GLBE

Pier Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 40,237 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,582,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Global-e Online by 231.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,424,182 shares of the company's stock worth $114,847,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392,124 shares in the last quarter. Arohi Asset Management PTE Ltd. lifted its position in Global-e Online by 91.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arohi Asset Management PTE Ltd. now owns 2,822,884 shares of the company's stock valued at $94,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345,156 shares in the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. lifted its position in Global-e Online by 4,543.4% in the 3rd quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 1,296,424 shares of the company's stock valued at $46,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268,504 shares in the last quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Global-e Online by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 2,703,171 shares of the company's stock worth $96,665,000 after buying an additional 1,044,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Global-e Online by 197.8% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,545,096 shares of the company's stock worth $51,823,000 after buying an additional 1,026,316 shares in the last quarter. 94.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity at Global-e Online

In other Global-e Online news, CEO Amir Schlachet sold 16,666 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total transaction of $574,143.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,562,787 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $122,738,012.15. This represents a 0.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Shahar Tamari sold 25,949 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.79, for a total transaction of $902,765.71. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 3,790,225 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $131,861,927.75. This represents a 0.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 153,181 shares of company stock worth $5,114,716 over the last 90 days. 11.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Global-e Online Stock Performance

NASDAQ GLBE opened at $32.63 on Friday. Global-e Online Ltd. has a 52-week low of $27.80 and a 52-week high of $43.21. The company has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.19 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.66 and a 200-day moving average of $35.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on GLBE shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Global-e Online in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They set an "outperform" rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Global-e Online in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Global-e Online from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Global-e Online from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $46.77.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GLBE

About Global-e Online

Global-e Online Ltd. NASDAQ: GLBE is a leading cross-border e-commerce platform that enables online merchants to expand sales internationally. The company's cloud-based solution integrates with major e-commerce systems to offer localized checkout experiences, dynamic currency conversion, import duties and taxes calculation, fraud prevention, and compliance with local trade regulations. By managing the end-to-end complexities of global transactions, Global-e helps retailers streamline their international operations and deliver a seamless shopping experience to customers worldwide.

Central to Global-e's offering is a comprehensive suite of services that includes customizable checkout in the buyer's local language, real-time display of prices in over 140 currencies, support for region-specific payment methods, and transparent calculation of duties and taxes at point of sale.

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