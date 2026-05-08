Pier Capital LLC Makes New $4.81 Million Investment in FormFactor, Inc. $FORM

Pier Capital LLC bought a new position in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 86,298 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $4,814,000. Pier Capital LLC owned approximately 0.11% of FormFactor as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Torren Management LLC bought a new stake in FormFactor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in FormFactor by 84.4% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 990 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 547.8% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,043 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 18.4% during the third quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,680 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 208.7% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. 98.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FormFactor alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on FORM. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on FormFactor from $80.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $135.00 price objective on FormFactor in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Loop Capital set a $64.00 price objective on FormFactor in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of FormFactor in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded FormFactor from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FormFactor currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $121.55.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on FORM

FormFactor Stock Down 3.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:FORM opened at $144.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.30 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. FormFactor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.08 and a 12-month high of $159.09. The business's 50 day moving average is $112.60 and its 200 day moving average is $81.34.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $226.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $225.54 million. FormFactor had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 8.14%.FormFactor's quarterly revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. FormFactor has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.570-0.650 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FormFactor, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FormFactor news, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 7,431 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.84, for a total value of $697,325.04. Following the transaction, the director owned 31,526 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,958,399.84. The trade was a 19.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Brian C. White sold 5,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.95, for a total value of $500,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 12,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,169,253.20. This represents a 29.96% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,482 shares of company stock valued at $6,438,951. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FormFactor Profile

FormFactor, Inc NASDAQ: FORM is a leading provider of advanced test and measurement solutions for the semiconductor industry. The company specializes in the design, development and manufacture of high-performance wafer-level and package-level test interfaces used in wafer sort, characterization, reliability and failure analysis applications. By leveraging precision microelectromechanical systems (MEMS) and photolithographic processes, FormFactor delivers probe cards, analytical probes and test sockets that enable device makers to validate next-generation integrated circuits across logic, memory, RF, analog and power applications.

FormFactor's product portfolio includes custom probe cards for wafer probers, TEM-based analytical probes for material and device characterization, and socket solutions for burn-in and final test of packaged devices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FORM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider FormFactor, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and FormFactor wasn't on the list.

While FormFactor currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here