Pier Capital LLC Makes New $7.47 Million Investment in Belden Inc $BDC

Pier Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Belden Inc (NYSE:BDC - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 64,115 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $7,473,000. Pier Capital LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Belden at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDC. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Belden by 9.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 78,865 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $7,906,000 after acquiring an additional 6,894 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in Belden during the first quarter worth $264,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in Belden by 8.3% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 131,807 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $13,214,000 after acquiring an additional 10,077 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Belden by 18.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 58,028 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $5,817,000 after acquiring an additional 8,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Belden by 273.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,984 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 2,918 shares in the last quarter. 98.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Belden Price Performance

NYSE:BDC opened at $111.85 on Friday. Belden Inc has a one year low of $103.57 and a one year high of $159.99. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.18. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $123.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Belden (NYSE:BDC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.07. Belden had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The business had revenue of $696.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. Belden's revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Belden has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.950-2.050 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Belden Inc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Belden Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Belden's dividend payout ratio is 3.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BDC has been the topic of several research reports. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Belden from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Belden from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, January 17th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Belden from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $162.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on BDC

About Belden

Belden, formerly Belden Inc NYSE: BDC, was a global provider of signal transmission solutions for demanding applications. The company produced a wide range of copper and fiber optic cables, connectors, patch panels, cable assemblies, and surge protection devices. Its portfolio extended into networking and security hardware, including managed switches, industrial routers, and software tools for remote monitoring and network management.

Founded in 1902 and headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, Belden built its reputation on delivering high‐performance, reliable products for harsh environments.

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