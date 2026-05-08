Pier Capital LLC Raises Holdings in Figure Technology Solutions, Inc. $FIGR

Pier Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Figure Technology Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIGR - Free Report) by 74.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,004 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 37,050 shares during the quarter. Pier Capital LLC's holdings in Figure Technology Solutions were worth $3,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in Figure Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,013,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Figure Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,183,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Figure Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,157,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Figure Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,780,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Figure Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,446,000.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FIGR shares. Weiss Ratings lowered Figure Technology Solutions from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Figure Technology Solutions from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Mizuho reduced their target price on Figure Technology Solutions from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Figure Technology Solutions from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Figure Technology Solutions from $71.00 to $55.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $53.75.

Read Our Latest Analysis on FIGR

Figure Technology Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of FIGR opened at $37.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. Figure Technology Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $25.01 and a one year high of $78.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 93.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.76 and a 200 day moving average of $40.33.

Figure Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:FIGR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $157.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.00 million. The company's quarterly revenue was up 90.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Figure Technology Solutions, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Figure Technology Solutions declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 26th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michael Benjamin Tannenbaum sold 127,369 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.35, for a total value of $4,247,756.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 3,250,466 shares in the company, valued at $108,403,041.10. This trade represents a 3.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director June Ou sold 67,840 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total value of $2,387,289.60. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 620,352 shares of company stock worth $20,812,730 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 26.60% of the company's stock.

About Figure Technology Solutions

Figure is building the future of capital markets using blockchain-based technology. Figure's proprietary technology powers next-generation lending, trading and investing activities in areas such as consumer credit and digital assets. Our application of the blockchain ledger allows us to better serve our end-customers, improve speed and efficiency, and enhance standardization and liquidity. Using our technology, we continue to develop dynamic, vertically-integrated marketplaces across the approximately $2 trillion consumer credit market and the rapidly growing approximately $4 trillion cryptocurrency and digital asset market.

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