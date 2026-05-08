Pier Capital LLC Sells 19,220 Shares of JFrog Ltd. $FROG

Pier Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG - Free Report) by 17.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,170 shares of the company's stock after selling 19,220 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC owned approximately 0.07% of JFrog worth $5,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JFrog during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JFrog by 318.7% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 628 shares of the company's stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in shares of JFrog during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of JFrog during the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB boosted its holdings in shares of JFrog by 1,086.8% during the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 1,258 shares of the company's stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.02% of the company's stock.

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Key JFrog News

Here are the key news stories impacting JFrog this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 results beat expectations: non‑GAAP EPS $0.27 vs. $0.22 est., revenue $154.0M (+25.8% YoY) above consensus — the core beat triggered the initial lift. Read More.

Q1 results beat expectations: non‑GAAP EPS $0.27 vs. $0.22 est., revenue $154.0M (+25.8% YoY) above consensus — the core beat triggered the initial lift. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Raised guidance: Q2 EPS and revenue ranges were raised above Street expectations and FY2026 EPS guidance was hiked materially, supporting a re‑rating of growth and margin prospects. Read More.

Raised guidance: Q2 EPS and revenue ranges were raised above Street expectations and FY2026 EPS guidance was hiked materially, supporting a re‑rating of growth and margin prospects. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Cloud & operational momentum: cloud revenue grew ~50% YoY to $78.9M (51% of revenue), net dollar retention ~120%, customers with >$1M ARR rose to 80 — signs of durable, higher‑margin recurring revenue. Management cites AI-driven demand. Read More.

Cloud & operational momentum: cloud revenue grew ~50% YoY to $78.9M (51% of revenue), net dollar retention ~120%, customers with >$1M ARR rose to 80 — signs of durable, higher‑margin recurring revenue. Management cites AI-driven demand. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst coverage & positioning: recent price targets cluster around a $65 median, with some firms notably bullish — this supports upside but isn’t unanimous. Read More.

Analyst coverage & positioning: recent price targets cluster around a $65 median, with some firms notably bullish — this supports upside but isn’t unanimous. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling and legacy profitability: multiple insiders have sold shares recently (no purchases reported), and GAAP net margin and return on equity remain negative despite non‑GAAP margin improvement — possible concern for some investors. Read More.

JFrog Trading Up 6.0%

Shares of FROG stock opened at $57.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.97 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.80. JFrog Ltd. has a 1 year low of $34.05 and a 1 year high of $70.43.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. JFrog had a negative return on equity of 5.74% and a negative net margin of 13.50%.The business had revenue of $145.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $138.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. JFrog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.920 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.220 EPS. Analysts forecast that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other JFrog news, Director Frederic Simon sold 25,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total transaction of $1,258,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 3,458,286 shares in the company, valued at $174,124,700.10. This represents a 0.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 25,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total value of $1,222,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 4,740,249 shares of the company's stock, valued at $231,703,371.12. The trade was a 0.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 295,003 shares of company stock valued at $12,888,031. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on JFrog from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on JFrog from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on JFrog from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on JFrog from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut JFrog from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 21st. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $67.63.

View Our Latest Stock Report on FROG

About JFrog

JFrog is a software company specializing in DevOps solutions designed to streamline the management, distribution and security of software binaries. Its core offering, JFrog Artifactory, serves as a universal artifact repository manager compatible with all major package formats, enabling development teams to store, version and share build artifacts across the software delivery pipeline. The company's platform also includes tools for continuous integration and delivery (CI/CD), security scanning and release automation.

Among JFrog's flagship products are JFrog Xray, a security and compliance scanning service that analyzes artifacts and dependencies for vulnerabilities; JFrog Pipelines, a CI/CD orchestration engine that automates build and release workflows; and JFrog Distribution, which accelerates the secure distribution of software releases to edge nodes and end users.

Further Reading

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