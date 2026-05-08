Pier Capital LLC Sells 26,230 Shares of SiTime Corporation $SITM

Pier Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SiTime Corporation (NASDAQ:SITM - Free Report) by 67.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,640 shares of the company's stock after selling 26,230 shares during the quarter. Pier Capital LLC's holdings in SiTime were worth $4,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SITM. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of SiTime by 188.5% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of SiTime by 190.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 90 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. boosted its position in shares of SiTime by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 89 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SiTime by 3,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 99 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Danske Bank A S bought a new stake in shares of SiTime during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 84.31% of the company's stock.

Get SiTime alerts: Sign Up

SiTime Price Performance

NASDAQ:SITM opened at $797.31 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $422.53 and a 200 day moving average of $370.64. The company has a market capitalization of $21.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -789.42 and a beta of 2.91. SiTime Corporation has a 1-year low of $173.14 and a 1-year high of $845.00.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.30. SiTime had a positive return on equity of 0.53% and a negative net margin of 6.38%.The company had revenue of $113.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. SiTime's quarterly revenue was up 88.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SiTime Corporation will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SiTime news, Director Raman Chitkara sold 501 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.03, for a total value of $212,940.03. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 21,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,141,545.24. The trade was a 2.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Piyush B. Sevalia sold 2,419 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.05, for a total value of $1,170,916.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 84,250 shares of the company's stock, valued at $40,781,212.50. The trade was a 2.79% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,678 shares of company stock worth $9,771,269. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SITM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of SiTime in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on SiTime from $450.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays upgraded SiTime from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $850.00 in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their target price on SiTime from $675.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a "buy" rating and issued a $900.00 target price on shares of SiTime in a research report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $661.88.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SiTime

More SiTime News

Here are the key news stories impacting SiTime this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 results beat consensus: SiTime reported strong Q1 revenue (~$113.6M, roughly +80–88% YoY across reports) and EPS above expectations, confirming materially faster top‑line growth. This is a primary driver of buying interest. Read More.

Q1 results beat consensus: SiTime reported strong Q1 revenue (~$113.6M, roughly +80–88% YoY across reports) and EPS above expectations, confirming materially faster top‑line growth. This is a primary driver of buying interest. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Very strong Q2 guidance: management gave Q2 EPS guidance of $1.85–$2.00 and revenue guidance of $140–$150M — well above consensus — which signals continued high demand and drove much of the rally. Read More.

Very strong Q2 guidance: management gave Q2 EPS guidance of $1.85–$2.00 and revenue guidance of $140–$150M — well above consensus — which signals continued high demand and drove much of the rally. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrade / price‑target lift: Needham raised its price target to $850 and reiterated a Buy, supporting investor conviction and momentum. Read More.

Analyst upgrade / price‑target lift: Needham raised its price target to $850 and reiterated a Buy, supporting investor conviction and momentum. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Market narrative / end‑market exposure: coverage in Barron's and other outlets highlights SiTime as a play on AI/data‑center timing needs and LEO satellite opportunities, which helps the stock's re‑rating. Read More.

Market narrative / end‑market exposure: coverage in Barron's and other outlets highlights SiTime as a play on AI/data‑center timing needs and LEO satellite opportunities, which helps the stock's re‑rating. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Independent confirmations: Zacks, Seeking Alpha and other outlets report the quarter as a beat, providing broader analyst/media confirmation but not new information. Read More.

Independent confirmations: Zacks, Seeking Alpha and other outlets report the quarter as a beat, providing broader analyst/media confirmation but not new information. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Profitability still a concern: despite top‑line strength, the company reported negative net margin and negative ROE on the most recent public metrics, so investors are paying for growth over near‑term profitability. Read More.

Profitability still a concern: despite top‑line strength, the company reported negative net margin and negative ROE on the most recent public metrics, so investors are paying for growth over near‑term profitability. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling and mixed third‑party takes: data aggregators flagged significant insider stock sales over recent months and some third‑party reports noted a post‑close pullback on parts of the release; these can add volatility and caution. Read More.

About SiTime

SiTime Corporation is a fabless semiconductor company specializing in silicon timing solutions that leverage micro-electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology as an alternative to traditional quartz crystals. Its portfolio of programmable oscillators, resonators, clock generators, jitter attenuators and network synchronizers addresses precision timekeeping requirements across a wide range of electronic systems. By integrating MEMS resonators with advanced mixed-signal control circuitry, SiTime's products offer enhanced reliability, resistance to shock and vibration, and a smaller footprint compared with conventional quartz devices.

The company's timing devices serve diverse end markets, including telecommunications infrastructure, data center and enterprise networking, consumer electronics, automotive systems, industrial automation, and aerospace and defense applications.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider SiTime, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and SiTime wasn't on the list.

While SiTime currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here