Pinebridge Investments LLC Makes New $18.51 Million Investment in Zscaler, Inc. $ZS

Pinebridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 82,276 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,506,000. Pinebridge Investments LLC owned 0.05% of Zscaler at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZS. Binnacle Investments Inc acquired a new stake in Zscaler during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Zscaler during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Family CFO Inc acquired a new stake in Zscaler during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co grew its holdings in Zscaler by 1,460.0% during the 3rd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 156 shares of the company's stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Zscaler by 26,100.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 262 shares of the company's stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded Zscaler from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. BTIG Research restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Zscaler from $210.00 to $178.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Zscaler from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Thirty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $216.03.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ZS

Zscaler Stock Performance

Shares of ZS opened at $130.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $143.61 and a 200-day moving average of $183.43. The company has a market cap of $21.15 billion, a PE ratio of -272.45 and a beta of 0.97. Zscaler, Inc. has a one year low of $114.63 and a one year high of $336.99.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $850.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $835.14 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 0.37% and a negative net margin of 2.44%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Zscaler has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.080-1.090 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.100-4.110 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zscaler

In other Zscaler news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 1,941 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.59, for a total transaction of $303,941.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 345,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,166,986.44. The trade was a 0.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 2,263 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.59, for a total value of $354,363.17. Following the transaction, the insider owned 72,390 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,335,550.10. This trade represents a 3.03% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,130 shares of company stock worth $1,892,487. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler is a cloud security company that delivers a cloud-native platform to protect users, applications and data as organizations move away from traditional, network-centric security architectures. The company focuses on a zero trust approach that assumes no implicit trust for users or devices, providing secure access to the internet, SaaS applications and private applications regardless of where users are located. Zscaler positions its services as an alternative to legacy appliances and site-centric VPNs, aiming to simplify security while enabling modern, distributed workforces.

Key offerings are built around the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange, a multi-tenant cloud platform that enforces security and access policies in-line.

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