Pinebridge Investments LLC Makes New $50.20 Million Investment in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Pinebridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 242,556 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $50,197,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PBU The Pension Fund of Early Childhood & Youth Educators acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,160,000. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC now owns 14,397 shares of the company's stock worth $2,979,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Arsenal Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,483,000. FLC Capital Advisors raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 13,783 shares of the company's stock worth $2,852,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Petersen Hastings Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $269,000. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $232.81 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $231.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.96. The stock has a market cap of $560.42 billion, a PE ratio of 26.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.26. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $149.04 and a 1 year high of $251.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $24.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.60 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.60% and a net margin of 21.83%.Johnson & Johnson's revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.77 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.450-11.650 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 26th. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson's previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. Johnson & Johnson's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.97%.

Key Johnson & Johnson News

Here are the key news stories impacting Johnson & Johnson this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JNJ. Weiss Ratings downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $240.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Barclays increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $225.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Johnson & Johnson from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, February 14th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $253.04.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company's pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

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