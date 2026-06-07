Pinebridge Investments LLC Makes New $7.44 Million Investment in Leidos Holdings, Inc. $LDOS

Pinebridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 41,259 shares of the aerospace company's stock, valued at approximately $7,443,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Leidos by 77.6% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Leidos by 94.7% in the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 148 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Leidos by 110.5% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 160 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Leidos in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Leidos in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.12% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Leidos

In other Leidos news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 1,484 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.75, for a total transaction of $197,001.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 10,137 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,345,686.75. This trade represents a 12.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Elizabeth A. Porter sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.78, for a total value of $317,560.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 49,476 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,855,799.28. The trade was a 3.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Leidos Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE LDOS opened at $124.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.20 and a 52-week high of $205.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $141.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.60.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.28 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 31.92% and a net margin of 8.15%.The business's revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.97 EPS. Leidos has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.100-12.500 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Leidos's dividend payout ratio is 15.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LDOS shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Leidos from $205.00 to $193.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Leidos from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday. Argus raised shares of Leidos to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Leidos from $235.00 to $200.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Leidos in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $187.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on LDOS

About Leidos

Leidos is an American technology and engineering company that provides services and solutions to government and commercial customers, with a strong focus on national security, defense, intelligence, and civil government markets. The company delivers systems integration, engineering, cybersecurity, software development, data analytics, cloud migration and managed IT services, as well as mission support for complex programs. Leidos' work spans areas such as C4ISR (command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance), secure communications, sensors and systems engineering, and health IT solutions for public-sector healthcare programs.

Leidos traces its corporate roots to Science Applications International Corporation (SAIC) and emerged as an independent, publicly traded company following a corporate separation in 2013.

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