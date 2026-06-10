Pinebridge Investments LLC Makes New $950,000 Investment in CoreWeave Inc. $CRWV

Pinebridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,261 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $950,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CRWV. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its holdings in CoreWeave by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 462 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of CoreWeave by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 385 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CoreWeave by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 17,226 shares of the company's stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. grew its stake in shares of CoreWeave by 7.9% in the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 2,455 shares of the company's stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd raised its holdings in shares of CoreWeave by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 12,850 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,759,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period.

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CoreWeave Price Performance

Shares of CRWV opened at $98.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $44.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.66 and a beta of 7.14. CoreWeave Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.80 and a 52 week high of $187.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $106.51 and a 200-day moving average of $92.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68.

CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter. CoreWeave had a negative return on equity of 43.07% and a negative net margin of 25.57%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 111.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.60) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that CoreWeave Inc. will post -4.57 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at CoreWeave

In related news, Director Jack D. Cogen sold 271,153 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.97, for a total value of $29,005,236.41. Following the sale, the director owned 8,769,676 shares of the company's stock, valued at $938,092,241.72. This trade represents a 3.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian M. Venturo sold 15,385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.51, for a total transaction of $1,730,966.35. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 27,161,017 shares of company stock valued at $3,069,845,030 in the last ninety days.

CoreWeave News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting CoreWeave this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CRWV shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on CoreWeave from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of CoreWeave in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of CoreWeave from $156.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of CoreWeave in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on CoreWeave from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $131.52.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRWV

About CoreWeave

CoreWeave is a U.S.-based provider of GPU-accelerated cloud infrastructure designed to support compute-intensive workloads such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, visual effects rendering and other high-performance computing applications. The company supplies access to large fleets of modern GPUs and complementary infrastructure that enable customers to train and deploy large models, run inference at scale, and process graphics-heavy workloads with low latency and high throughput.

CoreWeave’s product offering includes on-demand and dedicated GPU instances, bare-metal servers, private clusters and managed services tailored for enterprise and developer use.

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