Pinebridge Investments LLC Takes $4.22 Million Position in Sandisk Corporation $SNDK

Pinebridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 17,796 shares of the data storage provider's stock, valued at approximately $4,224,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trivest Advisors Ltd lifted its stake in Sandisk by 195.9% in the 4th quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd now owns 482,630 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $114,567,000 after buying an additional 319,530 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sandisk by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 429 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Arrowpoint Investment Partners Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Sandisk in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,402,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Sandisk in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,656,000. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. lifted its stake in Sandisk by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 2,682 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter.

Get Sandisk alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SNDK shares. Zacks Research raised shares of Sandisk from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Arete Research raised shares of Sandisk from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Sandisk in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $992.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Sandisk from $975.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Sandisk from $1,100.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,398.27.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Sandisk

Sandisk Price Performance

SNDK opened at $1,559.32 on Monday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $1,174.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $698.85. Sandisk Corporation has a 1-year low of $38.53 and a 1-year high of $1,861.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.20 and a beta of 4.88.

Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $23.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $14.17 by $9.24. Sandisk had a net margin of 34.19% and a return on equity of 44.06%. The business had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 251.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sandisk has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-33.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sandisk Corporation will post 63.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

More Sandisk News

Here are the key news stories impacting Sandisk this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Sandisk

In other Sandisk news, EVP Alper Ilkbahar sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,756.58, for a total value of $3,513,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 52,677 shares of the company's stock, valued at $92,531,364.66. This trade represents a 3.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bernard Shek sold 600 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,736.00, for a total transaction of $1,041,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 32,232 shares in the company, valued at $55,954,752. This trade represents a 1.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,625 shares of company stock valued at $8,913,497. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

Sandisk Company Profile

SanDisk Corporation offers flash storage solutions. The Company designs, develops and manufactures data storage solutions in a range of form factors using flash memory, controller, firmware and software technologies. The Company operates through flash memory storage products segment. Its solutions include a range of solid state drives (SSD), embedded products, removable cards, universal serial bus (USB), drives, wireless media drives, digital media players, and wafers and components. It offers SSDs for client computing applications, which encompass desktop computers, notebook computers, tablets and other computing devices.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNDK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Sandisk, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Sandisk wasn't on the list.

While Sandisk currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here