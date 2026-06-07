Pinebridge Investments LLC Takes $8.84 Million Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $REGN

Pinebridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock, valued at approximately $8,842,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of REGN. WPG Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 312.5% during the 4th quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 33 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Entrust Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Caitlin John LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.31% of the company's stock.

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Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.1%

NASDAQ REGN opened at $635.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.57. The firm has a market cap of $67.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.25. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $485.00 and a one year high of $821.11. The firm's fifty day moving average is $706.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $742.16.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $8.91 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.65% and a return on equity of 13.16%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $8.22 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's payout ratio is currently 9.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

REGN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and cut their price target for the stock from $900.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,057.00 to $875.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $923.00 to $917.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $975.00 to $995.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $792.65.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.24, for a total value of $70,524.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 17,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,343,815.72. The trade was a 0.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 6.97% of the company's stock.

Key Regeneron Pharmaceuticals News

Here are the key news stories impacting Regeneron Pharmaceuticals this week:

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc NASDAQ: REGN is a U.S.-based biotechnology company founded in 1988 and headquartered in Tarrytown, New York. It focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing medicines for serious medical conditions. The company combines laboratory research, clinical development and in-house manufacturing to advance a pipeline of biologic therapies across multiple therapeutic areas.

Regeneron is known for its proprietary drug discovery technologies, including its VelocImmune platform, which is used to generate fully human monoclonal antibodies.

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