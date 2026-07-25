Pinterest, Inc. $PINS Shares Bought by Senvest Management LLC

Senvest Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS - Free Report) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,594,581 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares during the quarter. Pinterest makes up 2.2% of Senvest Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Senvest Management LLC owned about 0.64% of Pinterest worth $65,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in Pinterest by 2,298.3% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 185,170 shares of the company's stock worth $4,701,000 after acquiring an additional 177,449 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in shares of Pinterest by 61.2% in the fourth quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 397,400 shares of the company's stock valued at $10,289,000 after purchasing an additional 150,900 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,812,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS increased its stake in shares of Pinterest by 103.4% during the fourth quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 838,500 shares of the company's stock worth $21,709,000 after purchasing an additional 426,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freemont Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the fourth quarter worth about $2,540,000. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Pinterest Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of Pinterest stock opened at $22.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.89. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $21.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.68. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.84 and a 1-year high of $39.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 4.23.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. Pinterest had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 7.64%.The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $965.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pinterest

In other Pinterest news, insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 14,208 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total value of $279,187.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 691,840 shares in the company, valued at $13,594,656. This represents a 2.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Benjamin Silbermann sold 46,875 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total value of $1,060,781.25. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 323,845 shares of company stock valued at $6,836,065. 8.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PINS. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $26.00 price target (up from $21.00) on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Pinterest from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Guggenheim restated a "buy" rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Pinterest from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $27.69.

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About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc operates a visual discovery platform that helps users find inspiration and ideas for projects ranging from home design and fashion to cooking and travel. Users create and curate "Pins" — images or videos linked to content — organized on thematic boards. The service is available through its website and mobile applications and emphasizes personalized recommendations and visual search to surface relevant content based on user interests.

The company's primary revenue model is advertising, offering promoted content formats that integrate into user feeds and search results.

Further Reading

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