Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR Has $18.26 Million Stock Holdings in Valmont Industries, Inc. $VMI

Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR reduced its position in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI - Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,375 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 2,024 shares during the quarter. Valmont Industries comprises 4.2% of Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR's portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR owned about 0.23% of Valmont Industries worth $18,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allen Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Valmont Industries by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. bought a new position in Valmont Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $1,785,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Valmont Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $967,000. MQS Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 459 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

VMI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Research upgraded Valmont Industries from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Valmont Industries from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Valmont Industries from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Valmont Industries from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Valmont Industries from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Valmont Industries has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $500.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on VMI

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mogens C. Bay sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.34, for a total value of $8,615,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 112,309 shares in the company, valued at $55,294,213.06. This represents a 13.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Valmont Industries Price Performance

VMI opened at $513.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $451.44 and a 200-day moving average of $437.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.51 and a beta of 1.36. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $307.94 and a 12-month high of $528.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $5.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.72 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.85 million. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 8.91%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 22.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valmont Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 26th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Valmont Industries's dividend payout ratio is presently 17.10%.

About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc NYSE: VMI is a diversified industrial manufacturer specializing in infrastructure and agricultural products. Headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, the company engages in the design, production and distribution of engineered products that support water management, power transmission, lighting and traffic infrastructure. Valmont's solutions range from center-pivot and lateral-move irrigation systems to utility poles, transmission towers, lighting structures and highway traffic signal support structures.

The company operates through several core business segments.

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