Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR Invests $1.98 Million in Amphenol Corporation $APH

Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR bought a new position in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,645 shares of the electronics maker's stock, valued at approximately $1,979,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 2,067 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. LOM Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. LOM Asset Management Ltd now owns 500 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Seeds Investor LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Seeds Investor LLC now owns 1,889 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 2,871 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 17,500 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.21, for a total transaction of $2,506,175.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,927,507 shares of the company's stock, valued at $276,038,277.47. This trade represents a 0.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 130,775 shares of company stock worth $18,709,350 over the last 90 days. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on APH. Evercore raised their target price on Amphenol from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup restated a "buy" rating and set a $180.00 target price (up from $170.00) on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Amphenol from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen lowered Amphenol from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane raised their target price on Amphenol from $185.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, May 1st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amphenol presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $176.53.

View Our Latest Research Report on APH

Amphenol Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:APH opened at $132.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $162.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.29. The stock's 50-day moving average is $134.50 and its 200-day moving average is $138.58. Amphenol Corporation has a 52-week low of $83.44 and a 52-week high of $167.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.08 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 37.44% and a net margin of 17.24%.The firm's revenue was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Amphenol has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.140-1.160 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Amphenol Corporation will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Amphenol's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.74%.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation NYSE: APH is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

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