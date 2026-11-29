State Street Corp lowered its stake in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR - Free Report) by 49.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,950,996 shares of the company's stock after selling 2,888,848 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 4.20% of Piper Sandler Companies worth $194,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 0.5% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 34,899 shares of the company's stock worth $2,302,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 0.4% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 53,322 shares of the company's stock worth $3,518,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 2.0% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 11,457 shares of the company's stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 18.8% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,485 shares of the company's stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 17.6% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the company's stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.79% of the company's stock.

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Piper Sandler Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PIPR opened at $62.98 on Friday. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $66.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.39. Piper Sandler Companies has a fifty-two week low of $59.88 and a fifty-two week high of $95.07.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $456.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.39 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 21.14%. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Piper Sandler Companies will post 4.10 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Piper Sandler Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler Companies's payout ratio is currently 18.82%.

Insider Activity at Piper Sandler Companies

In related news, insider Jonathan J. Doyle sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total value of $939,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 462,684 shares of the company's stock, valued at $28,977,898.92. This trade represents a 3.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 39,708 shares of Piper Sandler Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.38, for a total transaction of $2,675,525.04. Following the sale, the president owned 11,752 shares in the company, valued at $791,849.76. This represents a 77.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on PIPR shares. Zacks Research cut shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Piper Sandler Companies and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an "underperform" rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $84.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on PIPR

Piper Sandler Companies Company Profile

Piper Sandler Companies is a financial services company that provides investment banking and institutional securities services. Its offerings include mergers and acquisitions advice, capital-raising and strategic advisory services, equity research, and sales and trading in equities and fixed-income securities. The company also provides public finance services to state and local governments and other public-sector clients. Its customers include corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and government and nonprofit organizations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PIPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR - Free Report).

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