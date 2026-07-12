Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Has $28.39 Million Stock Holdings in RTX Corporation $RTX

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its stake in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX - Free Report) by 27.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 147,202 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 31,691 shares during the quarter. RTX comprises 1.1% of Pittenger & Anderson Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.'s holdings in RTX were worth $28,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its holdings in RTX by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 14,720 shares of the company's stock worth $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. LeConte Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of RTX by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. LeConte Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the company's stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Rydar Equities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RTX by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Rydar Equities Inc. now owns 13,524 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,480,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of RTX by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 3,188 shares of the company's stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Howard Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of RTX by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,340 shares of the company's stock worth $2,263,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Here are the key news stories impacting RTX this week:

RTX Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of RTX stock traded up $0.61 on Friday, reaching $195.81. 2,821,542 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,648,892. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $182.73 and a 200-day moving average of $191.30. The company has a market cap of $263.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.74, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.30. RTX Corporation has a one year low of $143.56 and a one year high of $214.50.

RTX (NYSE:RTX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.26. RTX had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 8.03%.The business had revenue of $22.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. RTX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.600-6.800 EPS. Analysts anticipate that RTX Corporation will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. RTX's payout ratio is currently 54.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RTX shares. Citigroup restated a "buy" rating on shares of RTX in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Dbs Bank raised RTX from a "hold" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Weiss Ratings downgraded RTX from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Erste Group Bank cut RTX from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on RTX from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RTX currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $211.38.

Check Out Our Latest Report on RTX

RTX Profile

RTX NYSE: RTX is a U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, manufactures and services advanced systems for commercial, military and governmental customers worldwide. The company was created through the 2020 combination of Raytheon Company and United Technologies Corporation and later adopted the RTX name, positioning itself as a diversified provider across the aerospace and defense value chain.

RTX's operations span a broad set of capabilities. Its commercial aerospace businesses include Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines and Collins Aerospace systems, which supply propulsion, avionics, aerostructures, interiors and integrated aircraft systems.

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