Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Increases Holdings in S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI - Free Report) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,973 shares of the business services provider's stock after buying an additional 2,708 shares during the quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.'s holdings in S&P Global were worth $23,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in S&P Global by 134.6% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 61 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Palladiem LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Swiss RE Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SPGI. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Rothschild & Co Redburn reduced their target price on shares of S&P Global from $540.00 to $520.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $539.00 to $490.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group cut their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $490.00 to $485.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $532.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on S&P Global

Insider Activity at S&P Global

In other news, CEO Martina Cheung bought 2,322 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $429.93 per share, for a total transaction of $998,297.46. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 27,518 shares in the company, valued at $11,830,813.74. This represents a 9.22% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Catherine R. Clay bought 2,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $431.39 per share, with a total value of $1,078,475.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,078,475. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 5,974 shares of company stock worth $2,576,775. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

S&P Global Stock Performance

S&P Global stock traded down $2.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $430.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,320,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,504,758. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $381.61 and a 52-week high of $579.05. The company has a market capitalization of $127.32 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.08. The firm's fifty day moving average is $419.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $448.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 30.37% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.37 earnings per share. S&P Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.400-19.650 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 19.59 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 26th. S&P Global's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.56%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global is a leading provider of financial information, analytics and benchmark indices that serve investors, issuers, corporations and public institutions worldwide. The company operates through well-known businesses that include credit ratings, market intelligence and index licensing, as well as commodity and energy information services. Its products and services are used to assess creditworthiness, inform investment decisions, construct and track benchmark portfolios, and support risk and commodity market analysis.

S&P Global Ratings provides independent credit ratings, research and data used by fixed income investors and capital market participants to evaluate issuer and transaction risk.

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