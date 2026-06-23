PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co Buys 10,000 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co increased its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD - Free Report) by 25.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co's holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $6,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Quattro Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ares Financial Consulting LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.40, for a total value of $376,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 171,646 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $21,524,408.40. This represents a 1.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Daniel Patrick O'day sold 15,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.46, for a total value of $1,971,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 617,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,185,357.82. This represents a 2.37% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,000 shares of company stock worth $8,930,150. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Truist Financial reissued a "buy" rating and set a $157.00 price objective (up from $155.00) on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Gilead Sciences from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. They set a "buy" rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Twenty-five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $158.41.

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Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $124.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 0.31. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $104.46 and a one year high of $157.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.91 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 48.19%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at -1.050--0.650 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. Gilead Sciences's payout ratio is presently 44.69%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, founded in 1987 and headquartered in Foster City, California, is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines in areas of high unmet medical need. The company initially built its reputation in antiviral therapies and has since expanded into oncology, cell therapy and inflammatory diseases. Gilead operates a global research and commercial organization, conducting clinical development and selling medicines in markets around the world.

Gilead's product portfolio is anchored by antiviral therapies for HIV and viral hepatitis.

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