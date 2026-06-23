PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co Cuts Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co cut its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN - Free Report) by 34.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,000 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 16,000 shares during the quarter. PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co's holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $5,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. High Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advocate Investing Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Cornerstone Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other news, CEO Haviv Ilan sold 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total transaction of $5,606,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 204,339 shares of the company's stock, valued at $57,280,308.48. This represents a 8.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 8,838 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.41, for a total transaction of $2,708,051.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 37,626 shares in the company, valued at $11,528,982.66. This trade represents a 19.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 303,475 shares of company stock worth $85,666,638. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of TXN opened at $332.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $285.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $227.90. The firm has a market cap of $302.41 billion, a PE ratio of 56.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $152.73 and a 1-year high of $334.03.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 29.11%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. Texas Instruments has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.770-2.050 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.66 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 5th. Texas Instruments's payout ratio is currently 97.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on TXN. HC Wainwright downgraded Texas Instruments to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $227.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Texas Instruments from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $269.61.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Inc NASDAQ: TXN is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company's products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI's business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI's product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

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