PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co Has $35.99 Million Stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited $AEM

PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co lifted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM - Free Report) TSE: AEM by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 177,680 shares of the mining company's stock after acquiring an additional 9,035 shares during the period. Agnico Eagle Mines makes up approximately 3.0% of PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co's investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co's holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $35,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,338,277 shares of the mining company's stock worth $3,618,730,000 after purchasing an additional 572,473 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,979,666 shares of the mining company's stock valued at $3,557,772,000 after purchasing an additional 309,717 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,225,477 shares of the mining company's stock valued at $2,920,258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062,705 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 9,665,456 shares of the mining company's stock worth $1,641,239,000 after buying an additional 165,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,687,624 shares of the mining company's stock worth $1,489,509,000 after buying an additional 332,797 shares in the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on AEM shares. TD upped their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $251.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. TD Securities lifted their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $241.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $220.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $236.08.

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Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of AEM opened at $166.79 on Tuesday. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52 week low of $114.60 and a 52 week high of $255.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 3.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $185.16 and a 200-day moving average of $194.51.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM - Get Free Report) TSE: AEM last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The mining company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.21. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 21.09% and a net margin of 39.46%.The company had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. Agnico Eagle Mines's revenue for the quarter was up 66.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited NYSE: AEM is a Canadian-based senior gold producer headquartered in Toronto, Ontario. The company is principally engaged in the exploration, development, production and reclamation of gold-bearing properties. Agnico Eagle pursues both greenfield and brownfield exploration to expand its resource base and operates a portfolio of producing mines and development projects to generate long-life gold production.

Its core business activities span the full mining lifecycle: grassroots and advanced-stage exploration, prefeasibility and feasibility studies, mine construction, underground and open-pit mining, ore processing and metal recovery, and post-mining reclamation and closure.

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