PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co Has $8.77 Million Stake in Alamos Gold Inc. $AGI

PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co grew its stake in shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI - Free Report) TSE: AGI by 21.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 197,463 shares of the basic materials company's stock after buying an additional 35,463 shares during the period. PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co's holdings in Alamos Gold were worth $8,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 722 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Alamos Gold by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,760 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alamos Gold by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 651 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its holdings in Alamos Gold by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 20,098 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 3.2% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,739 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 64.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AGI. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Alamos Gold from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Saturday. Wall Street Zen cut Alamos Gold from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Alamos Gold from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $53.00.

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Alamos Gold Stock Performance

Shares of AGI opened at $31.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.49. Alamos Gold Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.92 and a twelve month high of $55.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $40.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.12.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI - Get Free Report) TSE: AGI last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.54. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 51.24% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The company had revenue of $596.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $612.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 79.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alamos Gold Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Alamos Gold's dividend payout ratio is 6.37%.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold Inc is a Canadian-based intermediate gold producer engaged in the exploration, development and operation of mining projects in North America. Its principal activities include the acquisition, exploration and development of gold-bearing properties, and the management of operating mines. The company focuses on sustainable production practices and maintains a portfolio that spans both producing assets and advanced-stage development projects.

Alamos Gold operates multiple open pit and underground mines, including the Young-Davidson and Island Gold mines in Ontario, Canada, and the Mulatos mine in Sonora, Mexico.

See Also

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