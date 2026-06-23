PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co Takes $1.95 Million Position in Ross Stores, Inc. $ROST

PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co acquired a new position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,000 shares of the apparel retailer's stock, valued at approximately $1,950,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 7,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 142 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Bard Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. City Holding Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 1,080.0% during the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 177 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 86.86% of the company's stock.

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Ross Stores Price Performance

Shares of ROST opened at $236.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company's fifty day moving average price is $226.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.97. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.49 and a 1-year high of $242.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.02 billion, a PE ratio of 33.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.86.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The apparel retailer reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 38.42% and a net margin of 9.74%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. Ross Stores has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.500-7.740 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.850-1.930 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 7.74 EPS for the current year.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Ross Stores's payout ratio is 24.86%.

Insider Transactions at Ross Stores

In other Ross Stores news, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 15,813 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.91, for a total transaction of $3,398,371.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 116,028 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $24,935,577.48. This trade represents a 11.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Karen Sykes sold 5,506 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.40, for a total transaction of $1,174,980.40. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer owned 104,648 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $22,331,883.20. The trade was a 5.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 2.10% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ROST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Research upgraded Ross Stores from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Guggenheim reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Monday, April 27th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Ross Stores currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $233.18.

View Our Latest Analysis on ROST

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc NASDAQ: ROST is an American off‑price retailer headquartered in Dublin, California, that operates the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS store formats. The company sells a broad assortment of apparel, footwear, home fashions, accessories and other soft goods, positioning itself as a value-oriented destination for brand‑name and fashion merchandise at reduced prices.

Ross's business model centers on opportunistic buying of excess inventory, closeouts, cancelled orders and overstocks from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers.

See Also

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