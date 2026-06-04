Platform Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 86,350 CVS Health Corporation $CVS

Platform Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 86,350 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock, valued at approximately $6,853,000. CVS Health comprises 1.8% of Platform Wealth Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 407.2% in the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 350 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Ares Financial Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 93.7% in the 4th quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 370 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Tilak Mandadi sold 69,551 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total value of $6,230,378.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 10,133 shares in the company, valued at $907,714.14. The trade was a 87.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Larry Robbins sold 1,983,538 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.45, for a total value of $187,345,164.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 6,213,261 shares in the company, valued at $586,842,501.45. This trade represents a 24.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 3,441,551 shares of company stock worth $323,703,977 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company's stock.

CVS Health Price Performance

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $91.61 on Thursday. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $83.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.79. CVS Health Corporation has a 52 week low of $58.50 and a 52 week high of $98.43. The company has a market capitalization of $116.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.36, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.36. CVS Health had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 0.72%.The business had revenue of $100.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. CVS Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.300-7.500 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that CVS Health Corporation will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd were given a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 23rd. CVS Health's payout ratio is presently 117.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded CVS Health from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Leerink Partners reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Argus lifted their target price on CVS Health from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on CVS Health from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on CVS Health from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday. Twenty-two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $99.68.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CVS

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation is a diversified healthcare company that operates a large network of retail pharmacies, pharmacy benefit management services and health care solutions. Headquartered in Woonsocket, Rhode Island, the company traces its roots to the early 1960s and has grown into an integrated provider of prescription drugs, over‑the‑counter products, clinical services and health insurance offerings. Its operating model combines retail pharmacy locations and in‑store clinics with broader pharmacy and health plan capabilities.

Key business activities include CVS Pharmacy retail operations, MinuteClinic walk‑in medical clinics and HealthHUB locations that offer expanded clinical services.

See Also

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