Plato Investment Management Ltd Buys 9,014 Shares of Amphenol Corporation $APH

Plato Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH - Free Report) by 25.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,124 shares of the electronics maker's stock after buying an additional 9,014 shares during the period. Plato Investment Management Ltd's holdings in Amphenol were worth $5,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Pandora Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $266,000. JSF Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 7,378 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. EWA LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. EWA LLC now owns 5,521 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 74,984 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $10,133,000 after buying an additional 20,735 shares during the period. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Amphenol

In other news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 515,281 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.27, for a total value of $75,885,432.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,927,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,863,955.89. This represents a 21.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 646,056 shares of company stock valued at $94,594,783. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on APH shares. Wall Street Zen cut Amphenol from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday. Seaport Research Partners reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler set a $165.00 price target on Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Barclays reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $180.00 price target (up from $175.00) on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Amphenol from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $176.53.

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Amphenol Stock Down 6.5%

NYSE APH opened at $127.72 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $137.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Amphenol Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $80.32 and a fifty-two week high of $167.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.12 billion, a PE ratio of 36.70, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.29.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Amphenol had a return on equity of 37.44% and a net margin of 17.24%.The firm had revenue of $7.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. Amphenol has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.140-1.160 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Amphenol Corporation will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Amphenol's dividend payout ratio is presently 28.74%.

Amphenol News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Amphenol this week:

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation NYSE: APH is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

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