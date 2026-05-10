Plato Investment Management Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Plato Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,297 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 3,989 shares during the quarter. Lam Research comprises 0.6% of Plato Investment Management Ltd's portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Plato Investment Management Ltd's holdings in Lam Research were worth $9,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PMV Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stance Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 73.9% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 240 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthCollab LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 243 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company's stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting Lam Research

Here are the key news stories impacting Lam Research this week:

Insider Activity at Lam Research

In related news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 50,057 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.03, for a total transaction of $11,214,269.71. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,081,705 shares of the company's stock, valued at $242,334,371.15. This represents a 4.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ava Harter sold 6,010 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.66, for a total value of $1,554,546.60. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 53,205 shares in the company, valued at $13,762,005.30. This represents a 10.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 120,066 shares of company stock valued at $27,953,242 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company's stock.

Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of LRCX opened at $294.05 on Friday. Lam Research Corporation has a 12 month low of $74.65 and a 12 month high of $297.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $238.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $204.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $367.73 billion, a PE ratio of 55.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.81.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.11. Lam Research had a return on equity of 66.21% and a net margin of 30.94%.The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Lam Research has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.800 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Lam Research Corporation will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Lam Research from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Mizuho raised their price target on Lam Research from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Lam Research from $260.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Lam Research from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Seaport Research Partners began coverage on Lam Research in a report on Monday, May 4th. They set a "buy" rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Twenty-six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lam Research has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $285.94.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LRCX

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

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