Free Trial
→ Move your Money Now: This has only happened 4 times in 50 years (From Stansberry Research) (Ad)tc pixel

Plato Investment Management Ltd Reduces Stock Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Written by MarketBeat
May 10, 2026
Palantir Technologies logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Plato Investment Management reduced its Palantir stake by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, selling 3,946 shares and leaving it with 51,834 shares valued at about $9.26 million.
  • Other institutional investors have been active too, with several firms boosting their positions significantly; overall, 45.65% of Palantir shares are owned by hedge funds and other institutions.
  • Analysts remain broadly bullish on PLTR, with multiple firms raising price targets and the stock carrying a Moderate Buy consensus rating and average target of $194.68.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Palantir Technologies.

Plato Investment Management Ltd cut its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,834 shares of the company's stock after selling 3,946 shares during the period. Palantir Technologies makes up approximately 0.6% of Plato Investment Management Ltd's holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Plato Investment Management Ltd's holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $9,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 778.7% during the 3rd quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 61,326 shares of the company's stock worth $11,187,000 after purchasing an additional 54,347 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 229.5% during the 4th quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC now owns 60,551 shares of the company's stock worth $10,763,000 after purchasing an additional 42,173 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 58,548 shares of the company's stock worth $10,680,000 after purchasing an additional 12,229 shares in the last quarter. VCI Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. VCI Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,187 shares of the company's stock worth $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 135.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 540,835 shares of the company's stock worth $98,659,000 after purchasing an additional 310,942 shares in the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Argus raised shares of Palantir Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $194.68.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 168,004 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.72, for a total value of $22,465,494.88. Following the transaction, the insider owned 642,786 shares in the company, valued at $85,953,343.92. This trade represents a 20.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 17,438 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.72, for a total transaction of $2,331,809.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 392,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,467,716.40. This trade represents a 4.26% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 1,029,479 shares of company stock worth $137,685,797 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.53% of the company's stock.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

PLTR stock opened at $137.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $329.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 154.83, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.52. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $114.90 and a one year high of $207.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $145.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.59.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.54 billion. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 43.67% and a return on equity of 28.34%. Palantir Technologies's revenue for the quarter was up 84.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Palantir Technologies Right Now?

Before you consider Palantir Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Palantir Technologies wasn't on the list.

While Palantir Technologies currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Metaverse Stocks And Why You Can't Ignore Them Cover
Metaverse Stocks And Why You Can't Ignore Them

Thinking about investing in Meta, Roblox, or Unity? Click the link to learn what streetwise investors need to know about the metaverse and public markets before making an investment.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

The Real SpaceX Play: 5 Chip Stocks Powering the IPO Before It Launches
The Real SpaceX Play: 5 Chip Stocks Powering the IPO Before It Launches
By Bridget Bennett | May 4, 2026
tc pixel
Satellite Images Spot Potential $10 Trillion Discovery
Satellite Images Spot Potential $10 Trillion Discovery
From Altimetry (Ad)
Apple Talks Just Changed Everything for Intel
Apple Talks Just Changed Everything for Intel
By Sam Quirke | May 6, 2026
3 Energy Stocks to Buy and 2 to Avoid as AI Power Demand Explodes
3 Energy Stocks to Buy and 2 to Avoid as AI Power Demand Explodes
By Bridget Bennett | May 4, 2026
Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Down 3.9% Following Insider Selling
Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Down 3.9% Following Insider Selling
By MarketBeat | May 4, 2026
tc pixel
Weiss Ratings just flagged 10 must-sell stocks - here's why
Weiss Ratings just flagged 10 must-sell stocks - here's why
From Weiss Ratings (Ad)
Archer Aviation (ACHR) Projected to Post Earnings on Monday
Archer Aviation (ACHR) Projected to Post Earnings on Monday
By MarketBeat | May 4, 2026
IonQ Just Posted a Breakout Quarter—But 1 Problem Remains
IonQ Just Posted a Breakout Quarter—But 1 Problem Remains
By Nathan Reiff | May 7, 2026
The Stock Stories You‘re Missing This Week
The Stock Stories You're Missing This Week
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Related Videos

If You Are a Palantir Shareholder...Get READY for May 4th.
If You Are a Palantir Shareholder...Get READY for May 4th.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
These Dip Buys Could Change Everything!
These Dip Buys Could Change Everything!
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Major Market Swings, Mixed Close After Iran Tensions Ripple Through Stocks
Major Market Swings, Mixed Close After Iran Tensions Ripple Through Stocks
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines