State Street Corp lowered its stake in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS - Free Report) by 50.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,084,970 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 1,105,464 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 4.05% of Plexus worth $283,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Point Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Plexus by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 1,308 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Smith Group Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Plexus by 1.6% during the third quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 4,536 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Virtus Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Plexus by 16.7% in the third quarter. Virtus Advisers LLC now owns 509 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Plexus by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,765 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Plexus during the second quarter worth $32,000. 94.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PLXS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Plexus in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Wall Street Zen cut Plexus from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, November 21st. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Plexus from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Fox Advisors raised Plexus from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of Plexus in a research note on Friday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Plexus has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $276.86.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PLXS

Plexus Price Performance

NASDAQ PLXS opened at $188.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Plexus Corp. has a 52-week low of $141.26 and a 52-week high of $307.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $232.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $240.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 0.97.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Plexus had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 4.08%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Plexus Corp. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Frank Zycinski sold 809 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.36, for a total transaction of $164,518.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Karen Rapp sold 500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.87, for a total value of $120,435.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 7,535 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,814,955.45. The trade was a 6.22% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 5,809 shares of company stock valued at $1,321,903 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.78% of the company's stock.

Plexus Company Profile

Plexus Corp. is a provider of electronics manufacturing services and product realization solutions for companies that develop complex products. Its services span product design and development, engineering, manufacturing, supply chain management, fulfillment, and aftermarket support. The company serves customers in markets including healthcare and life sciences, industrial, and aerospace and defense. Its work supports products that may require specialized engineering, quality controls, and production processes.

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