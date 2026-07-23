PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 20,644 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. $MSI

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI - Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 486,064 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock after buying an additional 20,644 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.29% of Motorola Solutions worth $210,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gunpowder Capital Management LLC dba Oliver Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1,966.7% during the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 540.0% in the first quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 64 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 79 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on MSI. Zacks Research raised Motorola Solutions from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $499.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings lowered Motorola Solutions from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and ten have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $504.67.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

MSI stock opened at $404.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The firm has a market cap of $67.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.62, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.88. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $408.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $424.35. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $359.36 and a 12-month high of $492.22.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 100.13% and a net margin of 17.61%.The business's revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.18 EPS. Motorola Solutions has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.820-3.880 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 16.870-16.990 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 15.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th were issued a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 17th. Motorola Solutions's payout ratio is presently 39.00%.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc is a provider of mission-critical communications and analytics solutions for public safety and commercial customers. The company designs, manufactures and supports a range of communications equipment and software aimed at enabling first responders, government agencies and enterprises to coordinate and operate reliably in high-pressure environments. Its offerings emphasize secure, resilient connectivity and situational awareness for organizations that require dependable voice, data and video communications.

Product lines include land mobile radio (LMR) systems and handheld and vehicle-mounted radios used by police, fire and emergency medical services; broadband push-to-talk and LTE-based solutions; command-and-control center software for incident management and records; and video security and analytics systems.

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