PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 2,581 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated $TDY

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY - Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,077 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock after buying an additional 2,581 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of Teledyne Technologies worth $87,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TDY. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,972 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $7,647,000 after purchasing an additional 3,627 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,274,274 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $649,524,000 after buying an additional 13,647 shares during the period. Defender Capital LLC. purchased a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $17,250,000. LBP AM SA lifted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 34,983 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $17,867,000 after buying an additional 6,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB lifted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 22,155 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $11,315,000 after buying an additional 4,659 shares during the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on TDY. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $700.00 to $735.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $720.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $603.00 to $614.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $677.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $694.14.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Teledyne Technologies

Trending Headlines about Teledyne Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Teledyne Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Teledyne beat Wall Street expectations for Q2, reporting non-GAAP EPS of $6.28 versus estimates near $5.79 and revenue of $1.66 billion versus the $1.58 billion consensus, signaling broad-based demand across the business. Article Title

Teledyne beat Wall Street expectations for Q2, reporting versus estimates near $5.79 and versus the $1.58 billion consensus, signaling broad-based demand across the business. Positive Sentiment: The company also raised full-year 2026 EPS guidance to $24.45-$24.65 and guided Q3 EPS to $6.05-$6.15 , both above analyst expectations, which supports the case for continued earnings momentum. Article Title

The company also to and guided Q3 EPS to , both above analyst expectations, which supports the case for continued earnings momentum. Positive Sentiment: Management highlighted record quarterly orders, sales, and operating profit , along with strong cash generation, suggesting the business is performing well beyond just the headline earnings beat. Article Title

Management highlighted , along with strong cash generation, suggesting the business is performing well beyond just the headline earnings beat. Neutral Sentiment: Some commentary noted the stock may already reflect a rich valuation, which could limit upside if growth slows, but that concern appears secondary today to the strong results and improved guidance. Article Title

Teledyne Technologies Stock Performance

TDY stock opened at $650.37 on Thursday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $483.02 and a twelve month high of $693.38. The firm has a market cap of $30.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.90, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.92. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $626.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $628.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $6.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.79 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The business's revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.20 earnings per share. Teledyne Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.450-24.650 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.150 EPS. Analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 24.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies NYSE: TDY, headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California, is a diversified industrial technology company that designs, manufactures and supports sophisticated electronic systems, instruments and imaging products. Founded in 1960 by Henry Singleton and George Kozmetsky, Teledyne has grown into a multinational provider of high-performance equipment and software for commercial, scientific and government customers. Its offerings are used in markets that include aerospace and defense, marine, industrial manufacturing, environmental monitoring and scientific research.

The company operates through businesses that develop precision instrumentation, digital imaging products, engineered systems and aerospace and defense electronics.

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