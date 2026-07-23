PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 643,360 Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. $MRSH

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MRSH - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 643,360 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $111,591,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.13% of Marsh & McLennan Companies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SHP Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.99% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on MRSH. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $203.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $197.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $201.69.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Marsh & McLennan Companies

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO John Q. Doyle sold 16,656 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.71, for a total transaction of $2,693,441.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 116,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,889,506.81. This trade represents a 12.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 0.38% of the company's stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

MRSH opened at $176.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $85.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.61. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $156.60 and a 1-year high of $213.80.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MRSH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 32.67% and a net margin of 14.24%.The company's revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 10.36 EPS for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 23rd will be given a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. This is a boost from Marsh & McLennan Companies's previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 23rd. Marsh & McLennan Companies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.01%.

Key Headlines Impacting Marsh & McLennan Companies

Here are the key news stories impacting Marsh & McLennan Companies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Marsh & McLennan beat second-quarter earnings expectations, reporting $2.96 EPS versus consensus around $2.89 , with revenue of $7.28 billion . The beat was driven by strength in Consulting and Risk & Insurance Services, which supports the view that core demand remains healthy. Article Title

Marsh & McLennan beat second-quarter earnings expectations, reporting versus consensus around , with revenue of . The beat was driven by strength in Consulting and Risk & Insurance Services, which supports the view that core demand remains healthy. Positive Sentiment: Wells Fargo raised its price target on MRSH from $186 to $188 , and Mizuho increased its target from $197 to $201 . Those higher targets suggest analysts still see upside from current levels, even though both firms kept relatively cautious ratings. Article Title Article Title

Wells Fargo raised its price target on MRSH from to , and Mizuho increased its target from to . Those higher targets suggest analysts still see upside from current levels, even though both firms kept relatively cautious ratings. Neutral Sentiment: Several analysts remained cautious despite the earnings beat: Citigroup downgraded the stock from buy to neutral , and William Blair maintained a Hold view. That signals the results were solid, but not enough to fully reset valuation concerns. Article Title Article Title

Several analysts remained cautious despite the earnings beat: Citigroup downgraded the stock from to , and William Blair maintained a view. That signals the results were solid, but not enough to fully reset valuation concerns. Neutral Sentiment: Management’s earnings call highlighted both growth and challenges, implying that while operating trends are improving, investors are still weighing execution and margin outlook. Article Title

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies NYSE: MMC is a global professional services firm headquartered in New York City that provides advice and solutions in the areas of risk, strategy and people. Founded in 1905, the company has grown into a diversified group of businesses focused on insurance brokerage and risk management, reinsurance, human capital and investment consulting, and management consulting. Its long history and scale position it as a prominent adviser to corporations, governments and other institutions seeking to manage risk and optimize human and financial capital.

The firm operates through several well-known subsidiaries and business units that specialize in distinct services.

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