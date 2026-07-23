PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 14,852 Shares of Transdigm Group Incorporated $TDG

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG - Free Report) by 20.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,023 shares of the aerospace company's stock after purchasing an additional 14,852 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.16% of Transdigm Group worth $100,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TDG. Family Legacy Inc. increased its holdings in Transdigm Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 2,394 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $3,184,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Transdigm Group by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 55 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Transdigm Group by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 167 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Transdigm Group by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Transdigm Group by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 155 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

TDG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,565.00 to $1,450.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Transdigm Group from $1,306.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Transdigm Group from $1,650.00 to $1,525.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Transdigm Group from $1,400.00 to $1,350.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on Transdigm Group from $1,400.00 to $1,350.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $1,477.47.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TDG

Insider Activity at Transdigm Group

In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 10,132 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,180.82, for a total transaction of $11,964,068.24. Following the transaction, the director owned 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,444,309.36. This trade represents a 31.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,900 shares of Transdigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,276.78, for a total value of $4,979,442.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 3,600 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,596,408. The trade was a 52.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 28,064 shares of company stock worth $34,814,142 in the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Transdigm Group Stock Performance

Shares of TDG stock opened at $1,195.34 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.31, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,259.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,271.34. Transdigm Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $1,123.61 and a 52 week high of $1,623.82.

Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $9.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.46 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.47 billion. Transdigm Group had a net margin of 20.24% and a negative return on equity of 26.49%. The business's revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.11 EPS. Transdigm Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 38.830-40.210 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Transdigm Group Incorporated will post 37.77 EPS for the current year.

Transdigm Group Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated is a designer, producer and supplier of engineered aircraft components and systems for commercial and military aerospace applications. The company's product portfolio covers a broad range of mission-critical parts and subsystems, including mechanical and electromechanical components, ignition and fuel system parts, sensors and actuators, cockpit and cabin systems, and other safety-critical hardware. TransDigm supplies original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) as well as the aftermarket, providing spare parts, repair and overhaul services and component support throughout an asset's life cycle.

TransDigm's operating model places emphasis on proprietary, niche components that are difficult to replace, and the company operates through a collection of independently run subsidiaries and brands that sell specialized products.

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