PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 29,017 Shares of Wabtec $WAB

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Wabtec (NYSE:WAB - Free Report) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 564,462 shares of the transportation company's stock after buying an additional 29,017 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.33% of Wabtec worth $141,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mathes Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wabtec by 2.1% during the first quarter. Mathes Company Inc. now owns 21,985 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $5,494,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted its holdings in shares of Wabtec by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 2,209 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. DJE Kapital AG grew its position in Wabtec by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. DJE Kapital AG now owns 116,784 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $28,590,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Wabtec by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Wabtec by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,471 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.69% of the company's stock.

Wabtec Stock Up 10.1%

Shares of WAB opened at $290.15 on Thursday. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $264.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $254.26. Wabtec has a 12 month low of $184.26 and a 12 month high of $295.41. The company has a market capitalization of $49.23 billion, a PE ratio of 41.04, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Wabtec (NYSE:WAB - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.07 billion. Wabtec had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 10.52%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. Wabtec has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.600-10.900 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Wabtec will post 10.64 EPS for the current year.

Wabtec Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. Wabtec's dividend payout ratio is currently 17.54%.

Key Stories Impacting Wabtec

Here are the key news stories impacting Wabtec this week:

Insider Activity at Wabtec

In other news, CEO Rafael Santana sold 1,163 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.06, for a total value of $303,612.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 124,077 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $32,391,541.62. This represents a 0.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Sameer Gaur sold 1,082 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.50, for a total transaction of $285,107.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 11,985 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,158,047.50. This trade represents a 8.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,734 shares of company stock valued at $1,504,571. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WAB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Wabtec in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a "positive" rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of Wabtec in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Wabtec from $270.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $318.00 target price on shares of Wabtec in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn upgraded shares of Wabtec from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their price target for the company from $262.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $293.36.

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Wabtec Company Profile

Wabtec Corporation (Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation) is a global provider of equipment, systems and services for the rail industry. The company supplies products and solutions to freight railroads, transit agencies and other industrial operators, focusing on technologies that improve the performance, safety and efficiency of locomotives and rail networks. Wabtec's business spans new equipment manufacturing, aftermarket parts and services, and digital and control systems for rail operations.

Product and service offerings include locomotive systems and components, braking and air systems, propulsion and traction equipment, signaling and control technologies, and a range of aftermarket services such as maintenance, remanufacturing, parts distribution and fleet modernization.

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