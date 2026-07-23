PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 31,819 Shares of Intuit Inc. $INTU

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU - Free Report) by 20.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 188,054 shares of the software maker's stock after purchasing an additional 31,819 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Intuit worth $81,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Intesa Sanpaolo Wealth Management acquired a new position in Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Intuit by 75.0% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 70 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intuit during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, CrossGen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Intuit from $440.00 to $360.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Wolfe Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a report on Thursday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Intuit from a "neutral" rating to a "sell" rating and dropped their price target for the company from $519.00 to $276.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on Intuit from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Intuit from $500.00 to $410.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuit has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $468.84.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Intuit

Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $284.47 on Thursday. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $252.84 and a one year high of $813.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $297.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $396.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The software maker reported $12.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.57 by $0.23. Intuit had a return on equity of 25.18% and a net margin of 21.91%.The business had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $11.65 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Intuit has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.560-3.620 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 23.800-23.850 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 18.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 9th were issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 9th. Intuit's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In other Intuit news, Director Vasant M. Prabhu acquired 500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $309.71 per share, with a total value of $154,855.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 1,750 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $541,992.50. This represents a 40.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 284 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.32, for a total transaction of $74,498.88. Following the transaction, the director owned 11,758 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,084,358.56. This represents a 2.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,239 shares of company stock valued at $348,354. 2.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuit News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuit this week:

Positive Sentiment: Intuit launched a new QuickBooks-linked small business credit card with Mastercard, adding a spend-management and rewards product that could deepen the company’s ecosystem and support growth in its small-business segment. Article link

Intuit launched a new QuickBooks-linked small business credit card with Mastercard, adding a spend-management and rewards product that could deepen the company’s ecosystem and support growth in its small-business segment. Neutral Sentiment: Several articles reiterated Intuit’s longer-term growth appeal and highlighted its enterprise and QuickBooks platform strengths, but these were largely commentary pieces rather than fresh catalysts.

Several articles reiterated Intuit’s longer-term growth appeal and highlighted its enterprise and QuickBooks platform strengths, but these were largely commentary pieces rather than fresh catalysts. Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms announced or repeated reminders about a securities-fraud class action against Intuit, alleging misstatements or omissions about TurboTax’s competitive position, pricing pressure, and the strength of the tax business. These legal headlines can weigh on investor sentiment and raise uncertainty around the stock. Article link

Multiple law firms announced or repeated reminders about a securities-fraud class action against Intuit, alleging misstatements or omissions about TurboTax’s competitive position, pricing pressure, and the strength of the tax business. These legal headlines can weigh on investor sentiment and raise uncertainty around the stock. Negative Sentiment: Separately, Morgan Stanley’s cautious coverage and lowered expectations added to the pressure on Intuit and other software names, reinforcing concerns about near-term sentiment. Article link

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc NASDAQ: INTU is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.

Intuit's product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.

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