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PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Grows Position in ATI Inc. $ATI

Written by MarketBeat
July 23, 2026
ATI logo with Basic Materials background
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Key Points

  • PNC Financial Services dramatically increased its stake in ATI, boosting holdings by 1,714% in the first quarter to 831,736 shares valued at about $121 million.
  • Wall Street sentiment on ATI remains bullish, with analysts issuing mostly Buy ratings and a consensus price target of $176.78; several firms recently raised their targets, including TD Cowen to $210.
  • ATI reported stronger-than-expected quarterly earnings of $1.00 per share, though revenue of $1.15 billion came in slightly below estimates, and the company guided Q2 2026 EPS at $0.98-$1.04.
  • Interested in ATI? Here are five stocks we like better.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI - Free Report) by 1,714.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 831,736 shares of the basic materials company's stock after buying an additional 785,885 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.61% of ATI worth $120,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of ATI by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 60,369 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $3,140,000 after acquiring an additional 4,542 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in ATI by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 633,948 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $32,984,000 after purchasing an additional 209,480 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in ATI during the 2nd quarter worth $324,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in ATI during the 2nd quarter worth $317,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in ATI by 4.9% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 197,214 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $17,028,000 after purchasing an additional 9,234 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ATI has been the subject of several recent research reports. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of ATI from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and issued a $194.00 price target on shares of ATI in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on ATI in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an "overweight" rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen upped their price objective on ATI from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised ATI from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and nine have issued a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ATI currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $176.78.

View Our Latest Research Report on ATI

ATI Price Performance

ATI stock opened at $195.74 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $26.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.96. ATI Inc. has a one year low of $70.42 and a one year high of $205.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $183.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.67.

ATI (NYSE:ATI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.19 billion. ATI had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 26.44%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. ATI has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.980-1.040 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.200-4.480 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that ATI Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ATI news, CEO Kimberly A. Fields sold 59,749 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.07, for a total transaction of $10,699,253.43. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 218,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,039,766.98. This represents a 21.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 160,442 shares of company stock worth $28,535,831 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company's stock.

ATI Company Profile

(Free Report)

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (ATI) is a global manufacturer of specialty materials and complex components, serving aerospace, defense, oil and gas, chemical processing, medical and other industrial end markets. The company operates through two main segments: High Performance Materials & Components, which produces titanium and nickel-based alloys, stainless and specialty steels, and precision forgings; and Flat-Rolled Products, which supplies stainless steel, nickel and specialty alloy sheet, strip and precision-rolled plate.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for ATI (NYSE:ATI)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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