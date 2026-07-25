PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $19.36 Million Stake in Johnson Controls International plc $JCI

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI - Free Report) by 57.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 147,884 shares of the company's stock after selling 198,437 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.'s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $19,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. Oslo Pensjonsforsikring AS acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the first quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the first quarter valued at about $397,000. Andra AP fonden grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 192.6% in the first quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 147,076 shares of the company's stock valued at $19,260,000 after purchasing an additional 96,813 shares during the last quarter. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 13.4% in the first quarter. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC now owns 865 shares of the company's stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, DUTCH ASSET Corp bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the first quarter worth about $219,000. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JCI alerts: Sign Up

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

Johnson Controls International stock opened at $143.35 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $141.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52-week low of $102.09 and a 52-week high of $151.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.31.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 19.50%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Johnson Controls International's payout ratio is currently 28.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JCI shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $158.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $169.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $152.85.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Johnson Controls International

Insider Transactions at Johnson Controls International

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Todd M. Grabowski sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total transaction of $263,160.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 26,215 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,832,633. This represents a 6.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 88,809 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.99, for a total transaction of $12,521,180.91. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 57,059 shares in the company, valued at $8,044,748.41. The trade was a 60.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc is a global diversified technology and multi‑industrial company that develops products, services and solutions for buildings and energy storage. The company's core focus is on improving building efficiency, safety and sustainability through a combination of HVAC equipment, building controls and automation, fire and security systems, and related services. Johnson Controls traces its roots to 1885, when inventor Warren S. Johnson developed an electric room thermostat; over its long history the company has expanded from controls into a broad set of building‑related technologies and, through corporate transactions, into a global provider of integrated building solutions.

Johnson Controls' product and service portfolio includes heating, ventilation and air‑conditioning equipment, chillers, air handlers and related mechanical systems, together with building automation and control platforms that monitor and manage energy use, indoor environmental quality and security.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Johnson Controls International, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Johnson Controls International wasn't on the list.

While Johnson Controls International currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here