PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $20.09 Million Position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. $HWM

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM - Free Report) by 13.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,168 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 10,486 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.'s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $20,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Howmet Aerospace by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 125 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 119.7% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 134 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 65.1% in the fourth quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 137 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Howmet Aerospace

In related news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 41,932 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.50, for a total transaction of $11,300,674.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 65,105 shares in the company, valued at $17,545,797.50. The trade was a 39.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Howmet Aerospace Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of HWM opened at $289.09 on Friday. The business's fifty day moving average is $267.50 and its 200-day moving average is $249.26. The firm has a market cap of $115.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.07, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.44. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52-week low of $169.45 and a 52-week high of $293.00.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.24 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 29.27% and a net margin of 20.23%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. Howmet Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.880-5.000 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.220-1.240 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on HWM. UBS Group lifted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Friday, May 8th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $318.00 price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $293.21.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HWM

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc is an industrial technology company that designs, manufactures and repairs engineered metal products for the aerospace, transportation and industrial markets. Its product portfolio includes precision castings and forgings, engineered fasteners, seamless rolled rings, and complex components for turbine engines, airframes and industrial gas turbines. The company also provides aftermarket services such as component repair, overhaul and parts distribution to support the operating fleet of commercial and military customers.

Howmet serves a global customer base of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket operators, with manufacturing, service and distribution facilities across North America, Europe and Asia.

See Also

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